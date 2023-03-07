Troop F Weekly Report 02-27 to 03-05-23

Incident Type: vehicle theft

Date: 3/1/2023

Town: littleton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint investigated a complaint of a U-Haul truck that was due to be returned near the beginning of February 2023, but the renter refused to return it and would not respond to any form of communication. The truck was entered as stolen into the computer system and area agencies were notified. An officer with Houlton Police Department located the vehicle after it had run out of gas at an intersection. The suspect was located a short distance from the truck and was brought to the police department. Cpl. Kilcollins was on-shift and responded to the PD to issue the man a criminal summons for Unauthorized Use of Property. The truck was returned to U-Haul.

Incident Type: OAS - CIVIL

Date: 2/28/2023

Town: saint francis

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Saint Francis and observed a vehicle that did not have registration plates attached. Tr. Desrosier recognized the driver and knew she had a suspended license. After confirming the suspension with the dispatcher, Tr. Desrosier issued a traffic summons to the woman for OAS, civil infraction. The woman arranged to have her vehicle removed from the roadway.

Incident Type: expired license

Date: 2/28/2023

Town: connor

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Connor and observed a vehicle without an inspection certificate. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation he issued the driver a criminal summons for operating with an expired driver’s license (expired 2019). The man was issued a warning for not having an inspection sticker and for not wearing his seatbelt. The man arranged to a licensed driver to come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS - Civil

Date: 3/5/2023

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was driving through Caribou and saw a disabled vehicle. As he was checking on the driver, he discovered the man’s driver’s license was suspended. Tr. Rider issued the man a summons for OAS (civil infraction) and helped him arranged for a wrecker to come get the car.

Incident Type: unregistered vehicle

Date: 2/28/2023

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon and observed a truck with no inspection certificate. Tr. Castonguay stopped the vehicle and after investigating, it was discovered the truck was not inspected, registered, or insured. Tr. Castonguay issued the man three traffic summonses, one for the registration that expired in 2020, one for it not being inspected, and one for not having proof of insurance. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 3/2/2023

Town: Houlton

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins was invited to the Houlton Elementary School to kick off Read Across America. Read Across America is a weeklong project that focuses on the importance of literacy and encourages children to read more. The kickoff day was also Dr. Seuss’s Birthday. Cpl. Kilcollins read his favorite Dr. Seuss book to children in Pre-Kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd grade.

Incident Type: theft

Date: 3/1/2023

Town: Stockholm

Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque received a theft of services complaint in Stockholm. A local Taxi Company called to advised that they gave a male subject a ride and he was now refusing to pay the fare. The male called the taxi company with the understanding he would pay when he got home. When the male arrived home, he went in the house and did not pay the driver. Tr. Levesque spoke with the male and his mother, and an arrangement was made to pay the taxi company

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 3/1/2023

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton. When Tr. Merchant arrived on scene, she was advised the male driver had already gone to Houlton Regional Hospital. Tr. Merchant looked inside the vehicle and noticed hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia. Tr. Merchant had the vehicle towed and contacted the male driver at the hospital. The male consented to a blood draw and was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 3/05/2023

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines/cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Troop F is doing an evidence room inventory and multiple firearms are in our possession that were found or turned in with no known owner listed. If anyone has lost or is missing a firearm and has proof of ownership with a serial number, contact Troop F for Sgt. Josh Haines or Corporal Nick Casavant.

Incident Type: criminal speed

Date: 3/04/2023

Town: ludlow

Trooper: tr. sylvia