Congratulatory telegram to the elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong

TAJIKISTAN, March 6 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory telegram to the newly elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Honorable Vo Van Thuong, which reads, in particular:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election to the post of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

I wish you good health and success in your activity in this responsible state post, and the friendly Vietnamese people - peace, stability, well-being and continuous prosperity.

Our countries are linked by the long-standing traditions of friendship and relations of mutually beneficial cooperation.

We are optimistic of the prospects of the Tajik-Vietnamese relations and are always interested in their development and strengthening in all areas, which are of mutual interest.

I express hope that the interstate cooperation of our countries will continue to develop and get enriched with new content through joint efforts.

For our part, we are ready to take all the necessary measures to effectively use the existing opportunities in this direction and continue the constructive interstate dialogue of our countries at the highest and high levels.”