Bridging the Digital Divide Highlighted During SXSW: N50 Advances Solutions Through the Power of Partnership
We have found that partnerships are the key to success when it comes to bridging the digital divide. No one organization can do it alone.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geeks Without Frontiers-led initiative, the N50 Project, will be featured during Dell Technologies EXPERIENCE at SXSW on Saturday, March 11th, at 10:30 am in the 3Ten Building at Austin City Limits (ACL). The session entitled, “Progress Starts with Partnership: Bridging the Digital Divide”, will be open to the public, and registration is required. Panelists, including Dan Gutwein, Senior Director at N50 Partner Intel, Christopher Key of N50 Partner Hesperus, Congresswoman Robin Kelley of the United States House of Representatives, Illinois, and Jasmine Crowe, Founder of Goodr, will discuss these critical issues fueling the digital divide and the partnerships working to overcome these challenges.
— Kevin Schwartz
Register to join the conversation: www.delltechnologies.com/sxsw.
View the agenda and secure a spot on March 11th.
"We have found that partnerships are the key to success when it comes to bridging the digital divide," said Kevin Schwartz, Executive Director of the N50 Project. "No one organization can do it alone. The N50 Project platform is a collaborative effort to deliver the technology, training and support to empower unserved communities.”
The N50 Project aims to provide digital participation for the next 50% of the global unconnected. The project's partners focus on launching long-term ICT solutions for unserved communities, with the goal of transforming challenging environments. N50 is an inclusive and open ecosystem that enables communities to access education, health, social, and financial benefits through sustainable digital inclusion. To learn more about the N50 Project, please visit www.n50project.org or follow @n50project on Twitter.
According to Erin Bown-Anderson, "Working with N50 Partners who prioritize the community in a shared goal of digital inclusion is inspiring. By listening to each other, building trusting partnerships, and applying the wisdom we co-create, we can learn so much as a global community."
Geeks Without Frontiers, an award-winning platform for global impact, is a technology-neutral nonprofit. Its mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity - health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) - to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information about Geeks Without Frontiers, please visit www.geekswf.org or follow @GeeksWF on Twitter.
N50 Project - Digital Inclusion for the Next 50%