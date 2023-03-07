ABEYCHAIN and the ABEY Ecosystem Review 2022’s Achievements and Announce the 2023 Roadmap

ABEY, a non-profit foundation, has announced the key roadmap for 2023 after showing tremendous growth and maturity in year-in-review in 2022.

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit ABEY Foundation, keeper of the ABEYCHAIN blockchain, today announced the ABEY ecosystem’s slate of initiatives for 2023, and a year-in-review of ABEY’s growing maturity in 2022.

The key announcement for the 2023 roadmap is for AdNet, the ABEYWORLD Metaverse’s Advertising Network.

The ABEYWORLD metaverse, introduced in April 2022, has taken the world by storm and quickly become a top destination for users worldwide. As a top-ranked metaverse by the fundamentals, the demand for advertising inside ABEYWORLD’s metaverse environments has quickly grown.

ABEYWORLD AdNet will lead another breakthrough year for ABEYCHAIN and the ABEY ecosystem.

ABEYCHAIN’s 2023 roadmap is not limited to AdNet, however. This year, ABEYCHAIN will deliver significant improvements to the already richly-featured blockchain, including:

1. Mainnet upgrades, including compatibility upgrades with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), as well as increased compatibility with Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) and implementing the 5150 Smart Contract protocol.

2. Light client, or light node, to make ABEYCHAIN more friendly for individual users and embedded devices, as well as even more decentralized.

3. Further optimization to the consensus algorithm to further address the problem of the "impossible triangle." This will make ABEYCHAIN more decentralized, efficient, and secure.

4. Introduction of ABEYCHAIN Oracle service, which will act as a link between the ABEYCHAIN and the real world, allowing smart contracts to interact with external data. It is an essential component for many DApps and decentralized exchange protocols.

5. ABEYCHAIN’s native ABEY Wallet will see new push notifications for all transactions and compatibility for ETH, MATIC, and BSC Chains.Assets on other blockchains can now be transferred to the ABEY Wallet.

Having been awarded the prestigious Blockchain of the Year award during Malta Blockchain Week in 2021, ABEYCHAIN built upon strong momentum to deliver a slate of new and improved functionality in 2022, including:

1. Implementation of parallel transactions, which has more than doubled on-chain transaction performance to more than 3,000 transactions per second (TPS).

2. A successful migration from hybrid consensus to a 100% delegated proof of stake (DPoS) model., The migration was accomplished gracefully and now provides users with an even better balance of efficiency, security, and decentralization.

3. A light client node was created to improve the efficiency and decentralization of the blockchain.

4. The blockchain’s native ABEY Wallet gained substantial improvements, including the listing of NFTs, and enhanced user satisfaction in the ABEY Explorer tool.

5. ARC-1155 smart contract integration was completed, supporting trading and transfer of complex NFTs between users’ wallets.

The ABEY ecosystem also enjoyed the strong support from the ABEY Foundation in 2022, with notable wins for users, including:

1. Launch of ABEYWORLD, the metaverse built on and taking full advantage of ABEYCHAIN’s speedy TPS and user- and developer-friendly features. ABEYWORLD’s mobile-friendly 2D iteration has attracted more than 50,000 users, who have purchased more than 15,000 land plots. With thousands of daily active users, ABEYWORLD offers diverse opportunities to earn ABEY Tokens, including exciting games and challenges. ABEYWORLD’s 3D version will launch this year.

2. Launch of the FANTASE.IO NFT platform, providing an ABEYCHAIN-native platform. NFTs published on FANTASE will soon be accessible on OpenSea and other popular platforms via the integration with XP.NETWORK.

3. A US$10 million developer grant program was introduced, with an open-source developer toolset published on GitHub.

4. A US$50,000 developer grant was made to XP.NETWORK for cross-chain NFT bridge integration. This work will enable ABEYCHAIN to run cross-chain NFT applications with other blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Chain, Avalanche, TRON, Solana, Cardano, GateChain and more.

5. The exciting play-to-earn game XRacer was launched, with the game’s blind box NFT series sold on Gate.io, one of the world’s top exchanges. XRacer has enjoyed strong growth in both popularity and industry influence.

6. ABEYCHAIN’s native ABEY Token listed on LBank, a global top-20 exchange, with daily trading volume, as tracked by CoinMarketCap, increasing by more than 50%.

7. XSWAP.COM, the ABEY ecosystem’s decentralized exchange (DEX) marked its second year by introducing many enhancements, including:

a. Substantial improvements in stability, speed, and security

b. Liquidity more than doubled.

c. XT, the native token of XSWAP increased in value by over 1000%

d. XT became the governance token for the exciting XRacer game.

The ABEY Foundation, based in the Cayman Islands, provides governance for the free open-sourced ABEYCHAIN blockchain, contributing governance, research, guidance, and core development while maintaining the integrity of the core technology.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit http://abey.com for commercial uses and http://abey.org for the Foundation.

