Element Urns Introduces its Proprietary Ceramic Urn Line Exclusively for Funeral Homes
New ceramic urn line from Element Urns becomes the latest exclusive funeral home offering from the company.
We’re excited to complete our first production run of three new ceramic urn styles – all made right here in the United States and each with a unique and elegant look and feel.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Urns, a division of The Living Urn, is excited to announce that it is introducing three new proprietary ceramic urn styles, the Norwood, Elmwood, and Edgewood, and offer these exclusively to funeral homes and cremation service providers.
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to complete our first production run of three new ceramic urn styles – all made right here in the United States and each with a unique and elegant look and feel. This new proprietary ceramic urn line will only be offered to our industry customers through the Element Urns catalog and the branded webstores we’re creating for our funeral home partners.”
Brewer continues, “We believe this new ceramic line, along with our other proprietary urns and keepsakes we’re introducing to the funeral industry and the branded webstores we’re providing our funeral home partners, will make Element Urns a go-to supplier of urns and keepsakes for thousands of funeral homes throughout the U.S.”
Element Urns ships its new ceramic urns and other proprietary urns and keepsakes from its production and warehouse facility in Denver, Colorado.
About Element Urns
Element Urns, a division of The Living Urn, offers funeral homes with best-of-class urns, keepsakes, jewelry, and other memorial options. With its premium product line and customization services, families can honor their loved one with an urn and memorial experience that is more meaningful, personal, and memorable.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional urns, cremation jewelry and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Element Urns Ceramic Urn Production