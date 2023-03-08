Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Water Science Associates
Expands Water Resources, Hydrogeology, and Infrastructure Resources in the SoutheastROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex), a national leader in environmental consulting and engineering services, today announced the acquisition of Water Science Associates, a regional provider in water resources and hydrogeology.
Based in Fort Myers, Florida, and serving clients throughout the state, Water Science Associates brings a team of experienced hydrogeologists, engineers, and scientists who specialize in water resource planning and evaluation, water supply development, and wastewater management. Founded in 2013, the firm is known for its expertise in hydrogeology, including integrated surface and groundwater systems and supply and disposal well systems, as well as the regulations and issues that impact water resource management and development.
“We are excited to be joining a firm whose capabilities and services are complementary to our own, where we can also expand our influence to solve some of the most pressing water resource challenges of today,” said Water Science Associates Co-Founder and President, Kirk Martin. “Apex and Water Science Associates both believe in a strong client-focus and are dedicated to technical excellence. A future with Apex provides exciting opportunities for our staff and for our clients whose needs are ever expanding.”
Mr. Martin will remain with the firm and work hand in hand with Apex leadership on integration and future expansion of the business.
“Water Science Associates’ expertise and capabilities in water resources align perfectly with our growth priorities across water and in the highly attractive Florida market,” said Apex President & CEO, David Fabianski. “Kirk and his team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as shared values and a strong people-oriented culture. We look forward to welcoming them to Apex.”
About Apex:
Established in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #13 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #63 in the top 200 overall, the Company is highly regarded for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists. In February 2023, Apex announced its recapitalization with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity platform, focusing primarily on North America. For more information about Apex, visit www.apexcos.com.
About Water Science Associates
Founded in 2013, Water Science Associates, Inc. is a Florida-based hydrological consulting firm dedicated to providing creative, sustainable, and scientifically-based solutions to clients’ water resource challenges. The Company’s team of highly experienced staff is composed of registered professional geologists and engineers with nationwide experience in geology, geochemistry, hydrogeology, and ground and surface water flow modeling, and are recognized as the leading experts in their field in the State of Florida. For more information, visit www.waterscienceassociates.com.
