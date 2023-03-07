Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,316 in the last 365 days.

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT - Detailed Report

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on February 16, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released the Detailed Report, which presents ARSESP's analyzes and clarifications on the contributions received on the proposal for the Extraordinary Tariff Revision.
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

The Detailed Report is available at the following link:
RCF-0001-2023

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

You just read:

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT - Detailed Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more