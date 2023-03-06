Partners in Care Foundation Receives $760K Award as PATH CITED Funding Through California DHCS
The award allows Partners and Coordinated Regional Care to mitigate barriers associated with fragmented care and gaps that leave needs unmet.
This grant will allow us to address silos within health care, especially those between medical and behavioral health providers, and CBOs providing social care and supports.”SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partners in Care Foundation (Partners) has launched an innovative partnership with Coordinated Regional Care (CRC) designed to eliminate challenges associated with fragmented care sometimes experienced by Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports (CS) participants. The effort is possible due to a $761,090 award from the California Department of Health Care Services.
— June Simmons, Partners' President & CEO
According to June Simmons, President, and CEO of Partners, “this funding allows us to build upon CRC’s existing integrated care system that delivers chronic care programs by amalgamating ECM/CS services into this existing model.”
Julia McConaghy, Chief Operations Officer at CRC added “services won’t be provided in siloes, rather we will jointly coordinate these distinct service sectors to create synergies, leading to improved outcomes and a greater number of members served.”
This award from the Providing Access and Transforming Health (PATH) Capacity and Infrastructure Transition Expansion and Development (CITED) initiative allows Partners to address silos within health care, especially those between medical and behavioral health providers, as well as CBOs providing social supports, that frequently lead to gaps in care that leave needs unmet, causing duplicative utilization, as well as poor outcomes for ECM participants.
An exciting aspect of this initiative involves Partners working with Coordinated Regional Care (CRC) to provide a bold new service model that expands upon CRC’s virtually integrated delivery system. This model seeks to meet the triple aim by unifying medical and behavioral health care with robust ECM/CS services to improve population health.
The two organizations will be expanding upon current Chronic Care and ECM/CS programs and amplifying CRC’s virtually integrated delivery system. Together, the two organizations will develop a care pathway between Partners and CRC that provides ECM members with exceptional clinical and social services.
Partners and CRC intend for this unique partnership to provide full care coordination with intensive medical care and a broad array of community and specialty services. The result should be successful member stabilization and improved health.
Russ Donahue
Partners in Care Foundation
+1 818-923-4135
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn