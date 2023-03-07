IDScan.net Expands Workforce In Key Roles
Rachel Scaffer, Sales Administrator, IDScan.net
Identity tech company, IDScan.net, announces three new hires in key positions, rapid team growth
“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to hire so many talented individuals in a time when many tech companies are reducing their workforce.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US-based team has grown 30% in the last two quarters. Most recently, three new team members have joined in key positions. This growth in human capital comes just months after IDScan.net announced changes to executive leadership with the appointment of Terry Slattery and James Burke as CEO and Executive Vice President respectively.
— Terry Slattery, IDScan.net CEO
“Growing the team is a key priority for IDScan.net as we look to rapidly scale,” said CEO, Terry Slattery. “I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to hire so many talented individuals in a time when many tech companies are reducing their workforce. Adding seasoned individuals with a passion for identity technology to our team will be key to our success in 2023 and beyond.”
Announced among the new hires:
- Miles Zervigon has joined as Director of Enterprise Solutions, focused on integration and API sales. Zervigon has a deep background in B2B sales and working with a developer audience. He most recently led the BDR team at venture-backed startup, Nylas. At IDScan.net, Zervigon will work closely with customers utilizing IDScan.nets library of developer tools, and digital identity verification APIs.
- Deanna Sparkman has accepted a leadership position as the Director of Human Resources, where she will oversee total rewards, and recruit & retain top talent. Sparkman spent more than eleven years at New Orleans tech company TurboSquid, growing the local team of 10 to over 100 employees. There she helped lead the creation of an office in Romania which grew rapidly. Sparkman’s successful approach with her teams allowed for an impressive employee retention rate of over 8 years at TurboSquid. Ultimately, helping the company navigate through its 2021 sale to Shutterstock.
- Rachel Schaffer also joins the sales team as a Sales Administrator. In this role she will help streamline sales processes and support sales leaders in enterprise, cannabis, and casino sales. Rachel brings a diverse skill set to the team, with a background in insurance sales and policy management, as well as more than 15 years in a high pressure role as a 9-1-1 operator in Washington State.
IDScan.net has additional hires planned over the next six months as it looks to continue scaling its commercial organization. The company is focused on individuals with enthusiasm for innovative technology and building outstanding customer relationships. Under Sparkman’s leadership the company aims to continue developing its unique, performance-based culture and an exceptional employee experience.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 6,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
