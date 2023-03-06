Flame Bearers wins bronze recognition in series category: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards
Flame Bearers is working towards a world where young women and girls from all corners of the globe have role models they can look up to who look and sound like them.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flame Bearers announced today that it has received bronze recognition in the series category for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.
Listing here: https://www.anthemawards.com/winners/list/entry/#!diversity-equity-inclusion/podcast-or-audio/flame-bearers-series-nomination/0/flame-bearers/395256
Brought to you by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities.
www.anthemawards.com
Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include: Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project, Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry’s, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.
“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture.” said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. “The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.
According to Flame Bearers' Founder, Jamie Mittelman, "Flame Bearers is deeply honored to receive this international award. We are working towards a world where young women and girls from all corners of the globe have role models they can look up to who look and sound like them. The Anthem Awards' recognition of Flame Bearers as a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion work is further validation that we are making progress towards this reality."
The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.
ABOUT WINNER
Flame Bearers is the preeminent storytelling platform shining light on women Olympians and Paralympians from across the globe who are driven to reach the peak of achievement. We’re a community galvanized around women helping to craft a new narrative. A Flame Bearer is someone who is driven by something deeper. Who face their challenges with fearlessness no matter the obstacles in front of them. Someone who in the face of dramatic odds, shows a resilience that often leads to them pushing the limits of human potential. We tell stories via podcast, live events and video.
About The Anthem Awards: Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards,
The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.
Introduction of Flamebearers Season 3