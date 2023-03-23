Looking Forward: The Firm Media Competitive Edge in 2023

Firm Media meets with client to discuss analytics and goals
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firm Media has been at the forefront of medical practice marketing for over a decade. Leveraging in-house talent and collaborating with esteemed third parties has allowed the marketing agency to achieve remarkable results on behalf of dental and medical practices across the country. The plastic and oral surgery markets are specialized and competitive and require a proactive approach to remain relevant.
Firm Media has become a leader in the industry for medical marketing conversations around digital marketing. As they head into 2023, their goal is not only to lead those conversations but excel in utilizing more innovative technology than ever before. Firm Media is excited to announce a rollout of their 2023 products and services.
Better Systems to Manage Communication with the Firm Media Marketing Team:
The team at Firm Media prides themselves on communication and transparency. One of their main proprietary solutions (initiatives) includes the coming launch of the Firm Media Client Portal. The portal will enhance communication and transparency between client practices and the Firm Media marketing team. This allows for greater visibility, collaboration, and efficiency while managing client campaigns.
Improved User Experience:
Their team has been working hard to develop industry-specific solutions for patient education resources, interactive tools for patient research, and pricing.
As part of their continued growth, Firm Media is committed to being Google UX/UI certified this year, allowing them to remain competitive and provide a consultative approach to all their website designs.
Improved Processes Through Artificial Intelligence (AI):
Every department at Firm Media utilizes AI functionality to position clients above their competition, and this extends to company-wide reporting. Firm Media has strategically partnered with Liine, an AI-powered call recording and automation platform to assist in full-funnel reporting on ROI for growth-focused practices. Through this partnership their clients have seen growth in lead conversions which has shown their team the value in continuing to utilize AI as Firm Media moves into 2023. “The products we are most excited about are our AI-driven analytics tools and our new super-effective reputation management platform that gives our clients a competitive edge over their competition when it comes to getting reviews” remarks Firm Media CEO Chris Suchanek.
Looking Ahead and Thinking Ahead:
The team at Firm Media has been challenged to become industry leaders, thought innovators, consultants, and solution-oriented digital marketing strategists for medical marketing.
Firm Media invites you to partner with a marketing team that believes in your bigger vision for your goals, your team, and your practice’s success. Elevated marketing starts here.
