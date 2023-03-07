Bisk Expands Partnership with SMU to offer Master’s Degree Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, expanded its partnership with SMU (Southern Methodist University, Dallas) to create and launch an online Master of Arts (M.A.) degree program in Creative Technology through SMU Meadows School of the Arts.
“The advances we are seeing in this industry, especially artificial intelligence, are simply remarkable,” said Ira Greenberg, director for the Center of Creative Computation at SMU and co-founder of the new Creative Technology degree program. “As a professor, I want to provide an exciting environment for students to be empowered and have the spark to learn these platforms and grow their skillset in this field.”
This unique, innovative program combines creative and design disciplines with emerging technologies to generate solutions for growing and in-demand industries. It prepares inventive and technical-oriented learners to become leaders in artistic fields and industries such as design, coding, media, blockchain applications and artificial intelligence.
“This graduate program is a first of its kind for Bisk,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Expanding our partnership with SMU to offer this degree will prepare students with a wide range of skills and experiences to enhance their knowledge of technical tools and cultivate their creative process.”
Bisk and SMU announced their partnership to deliver online business certificate programs in 2022.
The 100% online program will launch in the Fall of 2023, to learn more about the program or to apply, visit smu.edu/creativetech.
About SMU Meadows School of the Arts
The Meadows School educates visionary artists, scholars, and arts and communications professionals to create sustainable and transformative impact on both local and global society. Today, the Meadows School has achieved prominence as one of the foremost arts education institutions in the United States and offers training in an unusual mix of the arts – visual (art and art history), performing (dance, music, and theatre) and communications (advertising, film and media arts, corporate communication and public affairs, and journalism) – as well as a preeminent program in arts management and arts entrepreneurship. Learn more at smu.edu/Meadows.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Bisk Media
“The advances we are seeing in this industry, especially artificial intelligence, are simply remarkable,” said Ira Greenberg, director for the Center of Creative Computation at SMU and co-founder of the new Creative Technology degree program. “As a professor, I want to provide an exciting environment for students to be empowered and have the spark to learn these platforms and grow their skillset in this field.”
This unique, innovative program combines creative and design disciplines with emerging technologies to generate solutions for growing and in-demand industries. It prepares inventive and technical-oriented learners to become leaders in artistic fields and industries such as design, coding, media, blockchain applications and artificial intelligence.
“This graduate program is a first of its kind for Bisk,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Expanding our partnership with SMU to offer this degree will prepare students with a wide range of skills and experiences to enhance their knowledge of technical tools and cultivate their creative process.”
Bisk and SMU announced their partnership to deliver online business certificate programs in 2022.
The 100% online program will launch in the Fall of 2023, to learn more about the program or to apply, visit smu.edu/creativetech.
About SMU Meadows School of the Arts
The Meadows School educates visionary artists, scholars, and arts and communications professionals to create sustainable and transformative impact on both local and global society. Today, the Meadows School has achieved prominence as one of the foremost arts education institutions in the United States and offers training in an unusual mix of the arts – visual (art and art history), performing (dance, music, and theatre) and communications (advertising, film and media arts, corporate communication and public affairs, and journalism) – as well as a preeminent program in arts management and arts entrepreneurship. Learn more at smu.edu/Meadows.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida A&M University, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
Bisk Media
Bisk
+1 813-621-6200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn