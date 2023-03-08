Full Service Strategic and Creative Healthcare Agency Coefficient Health Announces Official Launch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coefficient Health, a full service strategic and creative life sciences agency, is pleased to announce its official launch. The agency is dedicated to effectively driving change for commercial leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries through integrated services including marketing, medical communications, and training. Powered by a team of multitalented professionals leveraging diverse capabilities and experiences at every level, Coefficient Health challenges clients' thinking, translates their vision across teams, and executes innovation and excellence to help multiply their efforts.
The agency launches with a robust book of business, with a range of key clients including Bayer and Taiho Oncology. The 30-person founding team at Coefficient Health is led by three industry veteran Partners: Jyothi Chandra, Dave Miller, and Frank Nestola.
"Commercial leaders today need expertise in more areas than ever to effectively change minds, behaviors, and lives. And they need a partner who understands this as well as they do,” said Frank Nestola. "We have assembled a team of multidimensional experts with experience working across the entire lifecycle of a brand - from pre-commercial stage through LOE.”
“Our unique talent, development, and organizational strategy enables us to truly deliver a comprehensive, integrated range of services,” Jyothi Chandra added. “The combination of complementary skills and an unyielding commitment to quality results in strong client partnerships, helping them solve their toughest challenges, and achieve their business goals.”
Frank Nestola is a visionary healthcare leader and growth strategist who has created iconic brands and led successful launches across a wide range of therapeutic areas and market segments. He brings three decades of progressive commercial leadership in healthcare to build an agency of multidimensional professionals with diverse capabilities and experiences to deliver quality and exceed clients’ expectations. As a partner, Frank identifies business opportunities and leads the advancement and execution of the firm’s growth strategy.
Jyothi Chandra is a seasoned strategist with more than 15 years of agency experience building powerful brands and driving success for clients as a strong business partner. With a background in cellular and molecular biology, Jyothi’s expertise is grounded in science, and she excels at translating complex scientific information into compelling brand strategies that drive high-impact results in a highly competitive and dynamic landscape. As a partner, Jyothi supports the growing business by leveraging her experience to develop deep client partnerships and her leadership to create best-in-class, multi-talented teams.
Dave Miller is an entrepreneur, creative strategist, and business builder. Throughout his career, Dave has been known for championing projects at the intersection of communications, technology, design, and science to help clients solve their most pressing business challenges. He has pioneered and perfected an integrated communications approach that drives the transformation of brands and businesses. As a partner, Dave is building an agency that challenges conventional approaches with a vision to be the AOR recognized in the life sciences industry for driving real and sustainable change.
About Coefficient Health
Based in New York City, Coefficient Health is a full-service agency team designed to be more like the commercial leaders we partner with. In the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, we understand that driving change effectively requires expertise in more areas than ever, and the ability to integrate that knowledge across teams. Our multidimensional talent has diverse capabilities and experiences at every level. Acting as a complement, we challenge your thinking, translate your vision, and execute with innovation and excellence to help you multiply your efforts. As your organization and brands evolve, we scale to provide the support you need from pre-commercial through LOE. At Coefficient Health, we solve for you. So together, we can solve for more.
To learn more, visit us at coefficient.health
Frank Nestola
