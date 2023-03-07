Dr Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics Becomes First of Its Kind to Earn Certified Autism Center™ Designation in Egypt

Dr. Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics has just become the first therapy clinic in Egypt to earn the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through IBCCES.

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics has just become the first therapy clinic in Egypt to earn the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“The autism certification and accreditation program has helped make our dreams come true, supporting Dr. Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics’ aspiration to achieve evidence-based excellence and precedence in the care of children with neurological diseases and disabilities,” shared Dr. Tarek. “It’s an honor to be named the first therapy clinic to achieve CAC designation in Egypt.”

Dr. Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics is a private multi-disciplinary organization that offers diagnostic and intervention multi-disciplinary services for children and young people with various neurological differences. The clinic’s approach aims to promote child and family engagement, evidence-based practices including ABA and developmentally based programs. The clinic offers programs which focus on enhancing a wide range of skills, including cognitive function, memory and learning, language and communication, executive functions, social skills, and basic and complex sensory elements. A simultaneous home-based parallel program is delivered to parents to ensure continuity and generalization of intervention.

“Our in-depth autism certification and accreditation programs help ensure centers such as the Dr. Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics can provide the very best care to their patients,” shared IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb. “We are delighted to witness their commitment to raising professional standards by undertaking certification. This enables their staff to provide excellent service to autistic patients and their families.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Dr Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics

The team members at Dr Tarek Omar Integrated Clinics; physicians, psychologists, speech & language pathologists, and interventionists are committed to an integrated holistic perspective in service provision for children with neurological diseases and disabilities. This perspective includes a child and family friendly approach that targets the inclusion of every child in his/her own community.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

