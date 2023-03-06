GRAPHIC

State Auditor Julie Blaha invites you to join us for the 2023 State of Main Street listening tour. This years listening sessions will be held in a hybrid format with in-person gatherings in Bemidji, St. Cloud, Minneapolis, and Mankato – and via Zoom!

The annual State of Main Street is an opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear from you directly to ensure our numbers tell the real story of your community. We will share data from our city, town and county reports, hear from a panel of local government leaders, and ask for your reactions. By pulling our data and your expertise together, we will all make better decisions for our communities.

Register below to join the conversation virtually. If you plan to attend a session in-person, please email megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us.

Twin Cities Metro Listening Session - Register

Monday, March 13 | 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Humphrey School of Public Affairs, Humphrey Forum (Room 105), Minneapolis

Northern Minnesota Listening Session - Register

Monday, March 13 | 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji State University, Crying Wolf Room, Bemidji

Central Minnesota Listening Session - Register

Tuesday, March 14 | 10:00 - 11:30 am

St. Cloud State University, Alumni Room, St. Cloud

Southern Minnesota Listening Session - Register

Wednesday, March 15 | 1:00 - 2:30 pm

Mankato State University, Centennial Student Union Room 245, Mankato

If you have any questions or would like to participate as a panelist for your regions listening session, please contact Megan Thrasher Clark at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.