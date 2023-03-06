Submit Release
A commercial vehicle collides with a Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) snowplow on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs.

On the morning of March 5, 2023, around 9:07 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was notified of a snowplow collision. A WYDOT snowplow was removing snow from the roadway near milepost 125 on Interstate 80 when it was hit by a commercial vehicle. The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane and collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median.  The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with minor injuries from the crash.   

The commercial truck driver was issued a citation for speeding too fast for the conditions and careless driving. 

So far this winter, WYDOT has seen 22 WYDOT snowplows hit. A total of 18 plows were struck in the winter of 2021/2022, 26 in 2020/2021, and 23 in 2019/2020.

The WHP and WYDOT want to remind drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roadways, especially when passing snowplows.  

