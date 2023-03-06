CodeBaby and Robots of London Partner to Bring Interactive 3D Characters to European Events Industry
Partnership between conversational AI technology company and innovative event provider will enhance engagement and entertainment for European audiences.
CodeBaby, Inc. and Robots of London announced today that they have entered into a partnership to bring a new level of interactivity to the European events and conventions industry.
— Adam Kushner, CEO of Robots of London
CodeBaby is a company that offers interactive 3D animated avatars powered by conversational AI. The company has worked with a variety of industries, including health care, education, entertainment, and customer service. CodeBaby's avatars can be used to improve engagement, provide personalized service, and increase customer satisfaction.
Robots of London is a UK-based company that specializes in providing interactive robots for events and conventions throughout Europe. The company has a reputation for providing innovative and exciting products that engage and entertain audiences.
The partnership between CodeBaby and Robots of London will allow Robots of London to add interactive 3D characters to its suite of products. This will enable Robots of London to offer a new level of interactivity to its customers, allowing them to engage with virtual assistants and service providers in a more natural and intuitive way.
Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby, added, "We're excited to be working with the innovative team at Robots of London to reach the European market with more exciting products like the ones Robots of London is known for. This partnership will allow us to bring the benefits of our conversational AI technology to new industries and audiences."
The partnership between CodeBaby and Robots of London will allow both companies to expand their offerings and provide customers with a more comprehensive and engaging experience. With CodeBaby's conversational AI technology and Robots of London's innovative products, the companies are poised to lead the way in the events and conventions industry.
About CodeBaby:
About Robots of London:
