INCATech Receives the Federal Small Business Specialty Partner of the Year Award at Esri Federal GIS Conference
The recognition by Esri is an affirmation that our continued investment and commitment to bring geospatial solutions to our federal customers is making a positive impact for our nation”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCATech is honored to have received the 2023 Federal Small Business Partner of the Year Award from Esri. The award was announced at the Esri Federal GIS conference held in Washington, DC February 7-8, 2023. The formal presentation of the award from Esri to INCATech was made at the 2023 Partner conference in Palm Springs, CA on March 5, 2023. INCATech was one of three Esri partners in the Esri Partner Network (EPN) recognized at the conference for excellence in their work with Esri in the US Federal Government market.
— Liliana Freedman, INCATech President & CEO
INCATech is an SBA certified, 100% Woman-Owned Small Business, delivering integrated geospatial solutions and comprehensive geospatial support services to Civilian, DoD, and Intelligence Community customers within the US Government. Our solutions bridge organizational data, information, and processes with Esri technology to solve some of our government’s most pressing mission challenges. In a growing partnership between INCATech and Esri, our staff are working together as Integrated Product Teams (IPT) supporting essential programs such as the NTIA’s National Broadband Availability Map (NBAM) that geo-enables Federal, Tribal, State, and Local offices working to ensure reliable, affordable, and equitable access to high-speed internet.
From building out award winning situational awareness platforms within DHS, to developing and implementing geospatial data strategies for the Department of State, INCATech focuses on maximizing the capabilities of Esri’s ArcGIS Platform and continually integrating emerging products (including GeoAnalytics Engine and ArcGIS Knowledge to address increasingly complex customer data needs. INCATech values this highly collaborative partnership with Esri and our Federal Government customers and is continuing to expand the innovative solutions our geospatial practitioners are bringing to “missions that matter”.
Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of 2800 EPN partners around the world. The award winners have demonstrated exceptional ways to deliver solutions to the US Federal Government with Esri’s ArcGIS software to advance the use of geographic information system (GIS) technology by these organizations.
“Esri congratulates INCATech on their 2023 Federal Small Business Specialty Partner of the Year award in recognition of their work leveraging the ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with INCATech to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual US Federal Government customers.”
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.
About INCATech
INCATech is a 100% certified Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to U.S. Government and commercial customers for more than a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results: https://incatech-corp.com
