650+ Applications Flood DCS Since Pay Increase

NASHVILLE – Commissioner Margie Quin is pleased to announce a pay increase for Department of Children’s Services Case Managers.

Entry-level Case Managers will now make a starting salary of $50,600 annually, up from $43,596 following the Tennessee Department of Human Resources market salary adjustment in December 2022.



Since the inception of salary increases on February 16th, 2023, DCS has received more than 550 applications for Case Manager 1 positions and another 100 applications for Case Manager 2 positions. Both job postings are still active and accepting applications.



“Talent retention follows a three-pronged approach,” Commissioner Quin says, “consisting of competitive salaries, priority in training, and leadership must listen and act.”



The following reflects updated DCS starting salaries as of February 16th, 2023:



Case Manager 1- $50,600



Case Manager 2- $54,400

Case Manager 3- $61,000

Case Manager 4- $68,400

Team Coordinator- $76,600

DCS has hired more than 120 employees since January 1, 2023, with a 98% retention rate. A cohort of new hires will enter the new 24-week-long Pre-Service Training course on March 13th.

