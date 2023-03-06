House unanimously passes Duerr bill to expand housing options

OLYMPIA—How can we tackle the housing crisis?

Legislation by State Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell) would help by making it easier to build middle housing options.

“All our families and businesses are hurt by the housing crisis,” Duerr said. “We’re paying higher rents and mortgages, driving longer to get to work, and facing a growing homelessness issue. The old answer—more suburban sprawl—doesn’t work and actually costs taxpayers more money, because it means building new roads, schools, and other infrastructure.”

On Saturday, March 4, the House of Representatives unanimously passed her reform legislation, House Bill 1167, to make it easier to build middle housing. This option may seem new; however, it was common in previous generations and provided more far avenues for affordable housing such as courtyard apartments and duplexes.

“Middle housing gives us additional housing exactly where we need it most—close to jobs, schools, and services,” Duerr said. “We need more efficient permitting to start getting shovels in the ground. I wrote House Bill 1167 to help us do that and am happy it received unanimous support when it passed the House.”

It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

