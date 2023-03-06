Submit Release
Oklahoma Main Street Announces Award Finalists

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the finalists of the program’s annual statewide awards competition. All finalists will be recognized and the winners announced during the 33rd annual Main Street Awards Banquet, May 2, in Oklahoma City. 

Programs across the state competed in 23 award categories representing the four points of the Main Street Approach – Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners.   

“These award categories highlight the many activities, businesses, volunteers and Main Street programs throughout Oklahoma,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. “Each award entry, submitted by local Main Street programs, showcases the creativity and participation toward increasing revenue and spurring job creation for their historic commercial business districts. Congratulations to all our finalists from some steep competition.”  

The award finalists, in alphabetical order, are: 

ORGANIZATION: 

Premier Partner 
Duncan – PGM Processing LLC 

Enid – Park Avenue Thrift 

Ponca City – KR Automation 

Best Main Street Community Education Campaign 

Newkirk – Time Frame App 

Tahlequah – PocketSights 

Yukon – Yukon’s Best History & Display Contest 

Outstanding Community Engagement Effort 

Enid – Tools for Your Business/Herramientas Para Tu Negocio 

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza 

Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute 

Main Street Hero 

Ardmore – Matt Hoage 

Ponca City – Lori Henderson 

Woodward – Jana Walker 

Best Creative Fundraising Effort 

Altus – Community Cares Bag 

Ponca City – Casino on Grand 

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza 

Outstanding Public Official 

Pryor – Larry Lees 

Woodward – Rachael Van Horn 

Yukon – Shelli Selby 

PROMOTION: 

Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees 

Perry – Holiday Snow Tubing 

Stockyards City – “Oklahoma’s Best Beef” Competition 

Tahlequah – OksWagon Festival 

Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees 

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza 

Tahlequah – Red Fern Festival 

Yukon – Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market 

Best Main Street Retail Event  

Ponca City – Ladies Night 

Tahlequah – Ladies Night Out 

Yukon – Shop Small Scratchers 

Outstanding Image Promotion  

Ardmore – Refresh the West 

Ponca City – Branding Campaign 

Tahlequah – Community Rebrand 

Creative New Event  

Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute 

Stockyards City – “Oklahoma’s Best Beef” Competition 

Woodward – Giant Pumpkin Drop 

DESIGN:  

Best Placemaking Project 

Ardmore – Depot Park 

Historic Greenwood – AARP FitLot 

Sapulpa – Alley Redevelopment 

Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000  

Altus – S & W Hair Supply Shop 

Ponca City – Pottery Place by The Doodle Academy 

Woodward – Persimmon Creek Gifts 

Best Interior Design Project Over $25,000  

Okmulgee – The Merc on Morton Loft 

Perry – 1893 Axe House & Red Earth D’signs 

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics 

Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $10,000  

Altus – The Booterie 

Perry – 1893 Axe House & Red Earth D’signs 

Best Visual Merchandising  

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics 

Stockyards City – Stockyards Sarsaparilla 

Yukon – Outside the Box at Urban Boondocks 

Best Building/Business Branding  

Altus – Perry & Co. 

Cherokee – Branding a Flamingo 

Yukon – Vladislava’s Czech Bakery & Café  

ECONOMIC VITALITY: 

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Under $25,000  

Perry – Kemnitz Sinclair Station 

Ponca City – My Media Matters 

Ponca City – Spray’s Gifts 

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000  

Perry – 1893 Axe House 

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics 

Tahlequah – The Foundry on Shawnee 

Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor 

Altus – The Studio 

Ponca City – My Media Matters 

Tahlequah – The Craft Addict 

Outstanding Business Expansion 

Enid – Enid Axe House 

Kendall Whittier – Fab Lab Tulsa 

Stockyards City – National Saddlery 

Best New Business 

Kendall Whittier – Anthousai Floral Shop 

Ponca City – The Farm House Kids Co. 

Tahlequah – Rafa’s Burrito Company 

Business of the Year 

Enid – Settlers Brewing Co. 

Perry – Fosters Corner Drug 

Yukon – The Arrangement 

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets please visit  www.okmsf.org/awards-banquet.html#/.  

