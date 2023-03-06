Oklahoma Main Street Announces Award Finalists
The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the finalists of the program’s annual statewide awards competition. All finalists will be recognized and the winners announced during the 33rd annual Main Street Awards Banquet, May 2, in Oklahoma City.
Programs across the state competed in 23 award categories representing the four points of the Main Street Approach – Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners.
“These award categories highlight the many activities, businesses, volunteers and Main Street programs throughout Oklahoma,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. “Each award entry, submitted by local Main Street programs, showcases the creativity and participation toward increasing revenue and spurring job creation for their historic commercial business districts. Congratulations to all our finalists from some steep competition.”
The award finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
ORGANIZATION:
Premier Partner
Duncan – PGM Processing LLC
Enid – Park Avenue Thrift
Ponca City – KR Automation
Best Main Street Community Education Campaign
Newkirk – Time Frame App
Tahlequah – PocketSights
Yukon – Yukon’s Best History & Display Contest
Outstanding Community Engagement Effort
Enid – Tools for Your Business/Herramientas Para Tu Negocio
Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza
Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute
Main Street Hero
Ardmore – Matt Hoage
Ponca City – Lori Henderson
Woodward – Jana Walker
Best Creative Fundraising Effort
Altus – Community Cares Bag
Ponca City – Casino on Grand
Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza
Outstanding Public Official
Pryor – Larry Lees
Woodward – Rachael Van Horn
Yukon – Shelli Selby
PROMOTION:
Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees
Perry – Holiday Snow Tubing
Stockyards City – “Oklahoma’s Best Beef” Competition
Tahlequah – OksWagon Festival
Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees
Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza
Tahlequah – Red Fern Festival
Yukon – Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market
Best Main Street Retail Event
Ponca City – Ladies Night
Tahlequah – Ladies Night Out
Yukon – Shop Small Scratchers
Outstanding Image Promotion
Ardmore – Refresh the West
Ponca City – Branding Campaign
Tahlequah – Community Rebrand
Creative New Event
Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute
Stockyards City – “Oklahoma’s Best Beef” Competition
Woodward – Giant Pumpkin Drop
DESIGN:
Best Placemaking Project
Ardmore – Depot Park
Historic Greenwood – AARP FitLot
Sapulpa – Alley Redevelopment
Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000
Altus – S & W Hair Supply Shop
Ponca City – Pottery Place by The Doodle Academy
Woodward – Persimmon Creek Gifts
Best Interior Design Project Over $25,000
Okmulgee – The Merc on Morton Loft
Perry – 1893 Axe House & Red Earth D’signs
Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics
Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $10,000
Altus – The Booterie
Perry – 1893 Axe House & Red Earth D’signs
Best Visual Merchandising
Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics
Stockyards City – Stockyards Sarsaparilla
Yukon – Outside the Box at Urban Boondocks
Best Building/Business Branding
Altus – Perry & Co.
Cherokee – Branding a Flamingo
Yukon – Vladislava’s Czech Bakery & Café
ECONOMIC VITALITY:
Best Adaptive Reuse Project Under $25,000
Perry – Kemnitz Sinclair Station
Ponca City – My Media Matters
Ponca City – Spray’s Gifts
Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000
Perry – 1893 Axe House
Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics
Tahlequah – The Foundry on Shawnee
Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor
Altus – The Studio
Ponca City – My Media Matters
Tahlequah – The Craft Addict
Outstanding Business Expansion
Enid – Enid Axe House
Kendall Whittier – Fab Lab Tulsa
Stockyards City – National Saddlery
Best New Business
Kendall Whittier – Anthousai Floral Shop
Ponca City – The Farm House Kids Co.
Tahlequah – Rafa’s Burrito Company
Business of the Year
Enid – Settlers Brewing Co.
Perry – Fosters Corner Drug
Yukon – The Arrangement
The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets please visit www.okmsf.org/awards-banquet.html#/.