Oklahoma Main Street Announces Award Finalists

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the finalists of the program’s annual statewide awards competition. All finalists will be recognized and the winners announced during the 33rd annual Main Street Awards Banquet, May 2, in Oklahoma City.

Programs across the state competed in 23 award categories representing the four points of the Main Street Approach – Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners.

“These award categories highlight the many activities, businesses, volunteers and Main Street programs throughout Oklahoma,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. “Each award entry, submitted by local Main Street programs, showcases the creativity and participation toward increasing revenue and spurring job creation for their historic commercial business districts. Congratulations to all our finalists from some steep competition.”

The award finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

ORGANIZATION:

Premier Partner

Duncan – PGM Processing LLC

Enid – Park Avenue Thrift

Ponca City – KR Automation

Best Main Street Community Education Campaign

Newkirk – Time Frame App

Tahlequah – PocketSights

Yukon – Yukon’s Best History & Display Contest

Outstanding Community Engagement Effort

Enid – Tools for Your Business/Herramientas Para Tu Negocio

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza

Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute

Main Street Hero

Ardmore – Matt Hoage

Ponca City – Lori Henderson

Woodward – Jana Walker

Best Creative Fundraising Effort

Altus – Community Cares Bag

Ponca City – Casino on Grand

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza

Outstanding Public Official

Pryor – Larry Lees

Woodward – Rachael Van Horn

Yukon – Shelli Selby

PROMOTION:

Premier Special Event Under 1,000 Attendees

Perry – Holiday Snow Tubing

Stockyards City – “Oklahoma’s Best Beef” Competition

Tahlequah – OksWagon Festival

Premier Special Event Over 1,000 Attendees

Ponca City – Ice on the Plaza

Tahlequah – Red Fern Festival

Yukon – Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market

Best Main Street Retail Event

Ponca City – Ladies Night

Tahlequah – Ladies Night Out

Yukon – Shop Small Scratchers

Outstanding Image Promotion

Ardmore – Refresh the West

Ponca City – Branding Campaign

Tahlequah – Community Rebrand

Creative New Event

Sapulpa – Route 66 Christmas Chute

Stockyards City – “Oklahoma’s Best Beef” Competition

Woodward – Giant Pumpkin Drop

DESIGN:

Best Placemaking Project

Ardmore – Depot Park

Historic Greenwood – AARP FitLot

Sapulpa – Alley Redevelopment

Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000

Altus – S & W Hair Supply Shop

Ponca City – Pottery Place by The Doodle Academy

Woodward – Persimmon Creek Gifts

Best Interior Design Project Over $25,000

Okmulgee – The Merc on Morton Loft

Perry – 1893 Axe House & Red Earth D’signs

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics

Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $10,000

Altus – The Booterie

Perry – 1893 Axe House & Red Earth D’signs

Best Visual Merchandising

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics

Stockyards City – Stockyards Sarsaparilla

Yukon – Outside the Box at Urban Boondocks

Best Building/Business Branding

Altus – Perry & Co.

Cherokee – Branding a Flamingo

Yukon – Vladislava’s Czech Bakery & Café

ECONOMIC VITALITY:

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Under $25,000

Perry – Kemnitz Sinclair Station

Ponca City – My Media Matters

Ponca City – Spray’s Gifts

Best Adaptive Reuse Project Over $25,000

Perry – 1893 Axe House

Sapulpa – Gasoline Alley Classics

Tahlequah – The Foundry on Shawnee

Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor

Altus – The Studio

Ponca City – My Media Matters

Tahlequah – The Craft Addict

Outstanding Business Expansion

Enid – Enid Axe House

Kendall Whittier – Fab Lab Tulsa

Stockyards City – National Saddlery

Best New Business

Kendall Whittier – Anthousai Floral Shop

Ponca City – The Farm House Kids Co.

Tahlequah – Rafa’s Burrito Company

Business of the Year

Enid – Settlers Brewing Co.

Perry – Fosters Corner Drug

Yukon – The Arrangement

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets please visit www.okmsf.org/awards-banquet.html#/.