Statement regarding signing of HB 2006

​​Statement from Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary:

“With the Governor’s signature on House Bill 2006, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is ready to implement and uphold the intent of the West Virginia Legislature. Under the direction of Governor Justice, we will work to ensure a seamless transition to a new organizational structure over the course of this next year. DHHR leadership and our dedicated staff look forward to working with all stakeholders to optimize the functions and services we provide to West Virginians​."

