First Source Wireless Introduces Additional Cradlepoint Products
We wanted to be able to give our customers a wider assortment of Cradlepoint routers and gateway devices for whatever their communication needs may be.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Source Wireless, a wireless communications company, today announced the expansion of its Cradlepoint product line with the addition of new routers and accessories. The product line will now include Cradlepoint endpoints, cellular gateways, and adapters alongside their accessories.
The product line now covers even more wireless routers for mobile, IoT, fixed sites, and remote locations. Aside from their already listed IBR900 and IBR1700, the popular IBR600C, R1900, R2100, R500, CBA550, and more solutions are now available. The improvement also includes the latest E300 5G Router with MC400 modem that is ideal for a cost-effective solution for fixed sites and vehicles.
“Cradlepoint is a well-respected and known brand in wireless communication.” Says Taylor Thomas, Marketing Manager of First Source Wireless. “We wanted to be able to give our customers a wider assortment of Cradlepoint routers and gateway devices for whatever their communication needs may be.”
In addition to the routers and adapters, the company will offer upgrades and renewals to existing NetCloud Platforms that allow you to continue using the software on devices. NetCloud subscriptions are valid for 1-6 years (depending on the type of device).
With its customer base reaching the United States Federal Government, the company has added Cradlepoint endpoints and accessories that follow TAA Compliance. In addition to the U.S. Federal Government, First Source Wireless will also offer certain endpoints for regions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Rest of the World.
About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is an Idaho-based company offering wireless solutions for fixed sites, mobile, vehicles, IoT, and remote work. Since 2006, Cradlepoint has helped public safety, businesses, and others stay connected with others with the help of 5G and LTE wireless routers.
First Source Wireless is an authorized dealer with the largest companies in public safety and military communication including 3M, Silynx, Ops-Core, Pulse Larsen, Cradlepoint, and more. Since its start, First Source Wireless has committed to providing wireless communications solutions to help people stay connected when it matters most. First Source Wireless has been a reseller of Cradlepoint since 2021.
