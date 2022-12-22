Pursuing Global Expansion, Waveband Communications Enters United Kingdom
Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessories manufacturer, announced its expansion into the United KingdomELDERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessories manufacturer, announced its expansion into the United Kingdom with the establishment of a dedicated United Kingdom ecommerce website, wvbandcoms.uk. Expanding existing operations into the UK, Waveband will serve customers in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with new ways to enhance their two-way radio communications.
Beginning with the launch of wvbandcoms.uk in late November 2022, Waveband two-way radio accessories for UK models of radios Motorola, Kenwood, Harris, Sonim, and more, will be available for purchase in the United Kingdom. The company plans to introduce SEPURA two-way radio accessories within the next several months.
“Since opening in 2002, we’ve grown steadily in the United States.” says Nicholas Hohman, President of Waveband Communications. “Entering into a mature market like the United Kingdom gives us an opportunity to establish a larger brand across more regions.”
Waveband will maintain the same focus on customer commitment to communication and simple procurement to the United Kingdom, as it does within the United States.
The completion of the e-commerce website for the United Kingdom is the first installment of Wavebands 5-year market expansion strategy. The strategy also includes timelines for e-commerce expansions into Canada and the European Union (EU).
“I am proud of my team for developing and implementing our strategy as we establish Waveband into new markets.” says Taylor Thomas, Marketing Manager of Waveband Communications. “We’re excited to see the evolvement of Waveband into the United Kingdom and eager to begin the next chapter of growth.”
About Waveband Communications
Maryland based Waveband Communications was founded by Jeff Hohman in 2002. It is a manufacturer of aftermarket batteries and audio accessories for the largest names in two-way radios. Waveband also has several contracts for government acquisition through GSA Advantage, Maryland Department of Information Technology, and other related contracts.
