Waveband Communications Attends IACP Expo 2022
Waveband Communications will exhibit at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Expo in Dallas, Texas showcasing two-way radio accessories.
For years we’ve attended the IACP Conference and Expo and love the opportunity to meet with law enforcement and discuss ways to improve their team’s communication”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessories company, will exhibit at the International Association of Chiefs of Police, an organization dedicated to helping law enforcement stay successful, in Dallas, Texas from October 15th to October 18th, 2022, to showcase two-way radio accessories to law enforcement departments across the country.
— Nicholas Hohman
Waveband Communications will be found at booth 5008 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas at 650 S. Griffin St. Dallas Texas 75202. The exhibition hours of operation will be Sunday, October 16th from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday, October 17th from 10 am to 5 pm, and Tuesday, October 18th from 10 am to 2 pm.
“For years we’ve attended the IACP Conference and Expo and love the opportunity to meet with law enforcement and discuss ways to improve their team’s communication.” Says Nick Hohman, President of Waveband Communications. “It's important for law enforcement to have a reliable communication plan that set them up for success.”
The International Association of Chiefs of Police Expo will host over 600 vendors showcasing products and services to assist the law enforcement profession. The event will be held over four days with education, networking, training, and an exhibit hall. The event will allow more than 16,000 public safety professionals the opportunity to learn new techniques, advance their careers, and equip their departments with success.
Waveband Communications will feature various two-way radio accessories that will enhance law enforcement communication including,
• Kevlar Reinforced Speaker Microphones
• Radio batteries that will last all shift
• Surveillance kits for covert communication
• And more.
Waveband Communications is a two-way radio accessory manufacturer supplying radio equipment to law enforcement agencies across the country. The radio accessories are compatible with the largest names in public safety radios including Motorola, Kenwood, and L3Harris.
To learn more about this year's IACP Conference and Expo and how you can attend, visit https://www.theiacpconference.org/
Taylor Thomas
Waveband Communications
+1 8008061076
