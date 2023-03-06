Submit Release
Provost Brings Veteran Marketing Experience to Diamond

I’m honestly just looking forward to being able to help the company and my amazing colleagues even more”
— Eric Provost
COCOA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Scientific is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Provost as the company’s National Marketing Manager.

“Since joining the company, Eric has already established a number of new systems, processes, and content creation initiatives which have taken Diamond Scientific to the next level,” said Diamond Scientific CEO Ramon Rivera.

He is a proud graduate of Clarksville, TN’s Austin Peay State University where he completed his degree in Mass Communications. Then, following a two year stint at Kennedy Space Center, Eric joined the U.S. Army where he worked as a television broadcaster throughout a successful 7-year career where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Following his service, Eric found his way back to Florida where he joined Diamond Scientific.

“This has been a fascinating industry to learn about and a dynamic, fulfilling challenge from a marketing perspective,” said Provost, “I’m honestly just looking forward to being able to help the company and my amazing colleagues even more.”

Diamond Scientific is a Veteran Owned-VOSB, HUBZone, DOT-DBE company. We constantly seek opportunities and products that will contribute to a better world. By providing equipment that will offer environmental benefits, as well as cost benefits to those pursuing alternative energy solutions, we hope to do our part to lessen the impact of energy production on our environment and climate.

