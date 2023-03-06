STEWART TITLE INTEGRATES WITH MODERN LOAN ORIGINATION SYSTEM, LENDINGPAD

Our integration with LendingPad is further evidence of Stewart’s commitment to leveraging best-in-class technology and workflow to digitize mortgage origination.” — Rich Kuegler, National Director of Lender Sales for Stewart Lender Services

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a modern cloud-based loan origination system has announced an integration with one of the largest title companies in the industry, Stewart Lender Services. Both companies have come together under shared core values to provide streamlined services to the residential mortgage lending process.

With this integration, LendingPad users can access Stewart Lender Services for title insurance, closing and escrow, all within the LendingPad platform. Providing originators everywhere with streamlined access to all title services without needing to navigate out of the LendingPad system enables originators everywhere with the ability to minimize time navigating manual tasks and get back to growing their business.

“LendingPad is dedicated to providing the best lending experience for its clients. This integration is a direct result of our mission to bring modern technology to the lending space and keep originators focused on growing their pipelines” Said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

“Our integration with LendingPad is further evidence of Stewart’s commitment to leveraging best-in-class technology and workflow to digitize mortgage origination. We are excited to work with LendingPad to offer a customized experience that combines their automation with Stewart’s fulfillment expertise,” said Rich Kuegler, National Director of Lender Sales for Stewart Lender Services.



About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.



About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.

Not only does LendingPad offer innovative technology, but it also has a live, US-based support team that is available in five different languages. Along with the extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well suited to create an unforgettable experience for its users and their customers.