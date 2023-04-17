LENDINGPAD AND WORTHINGTON MORTGAGE SIMPLIFY THE WHOLESALE PROCESS FOR THEIR VALUED CLIENTS

LendingPad is excited to be working with wholesale lenders such as Worthington Mortgage to simplify the process for broker partners, loan officers, and their valued clients.” — Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a modern cloud-based LOS, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Worthington Mortgage, a technologically-forward mortgage bank. LendingPad is dedicated to providing the technology that keeps mortgage bankers competitive and efficient. Together this partnership strives to exceed the expectations of its borrowers, facilitating an enjoyable lending experience.

LendingPad and Worthington Mortgage will serve a broadly diverse group of borrowers from all walks of life by understanding their unique needs and the importance of scaling the wholesale channel for mortgage brokers. Ranked top 30 nationally for reverse mortgage growth and providing forward mortgages to thousands of happy homeowners across the southeast, Worthington Mortgage opens doors to unique loan options and programs that meet virtually every situation at low and competitive rates.

“LendingPad is excited to be working with wholesale lenders such as Worthington Mortgage to simplify the process for broker partners, loan officers, and their valued clients. As the wholesale space continues to grow, LendingPad is dedicated to facilitating scalable solutions to keep its users competitive in this market”, said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

"Worthington Mortgage joins LendingPad for its new integrated technology. As an experienced Mortgage Lender throughout the U.S., we looked for an LOS system that mirrored Worthington's desire to make the mortgage process simple and effective for our mortgage broker partners, loan officers, and our cherished clients. LendingPad will allow us to marry our forward and reverse mortgage platforms, as well as open the portal for our wholesale partners to efficiently process and close more loans. We look forward to even more growth with Lending Pad over the years."

Not only does LendingPad offer innovative technology, but it also has a live, US-based support team that is available in five different languages. Along with the extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well-suited to create an unforgettable experience for Worthington Mortgage users and customers.

About Worthington Mortgage

Worthington Mortgage is a top-reviewed mortgage banker providing excellent service and access to all secondary investor markets and products, allowing us to offer you the lowest rate on the best loan available.

To learn more about Worthington Mortgage, check out their website.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.