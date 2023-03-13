LOANSIFTER, BLACK KNIGHT’S BROKER PPE SOLUTION, INTEGRATED WITH LENDINGPAD LOS

Through this new LOS and PPE integration, brokers can streamline the process of accessing best execution wholesale pricing and deliver a modern lending experience to prospective customers...” — Kevin McMahon, President of Optimal Blue

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, the modern cloud-based LOS, is now integrated with Loansifter, the powerful product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) engine for brokers, provided by Black Knight’s Optimal Blue division. Loansifter supports best execution searches across more than 120 wholesale investors. This integration unites one of the most innovative, growing systems on the market with a top PPE choice for brokers, creating a solution to facilitate efficiency and growth for brokers regardless of the current market climate.

Both systems bring cost-effective solutions without compromising functionality. This integration provides the ability for brokers to take an application on the go through the LendingPad LOS with real-time access to product and pricing through Loansifter. Using web-based APIs, mutual clients of the two technologies can easily expedite the lending process from the initial pre-approval to the closing table. This integration is one step closer to bringing innovative technology to the mortgage lending space.

“LendingPad is excited to bring this highly anticipated integration to its users,” said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad. “Rates can make or break an originator's ability to close a deal. Giving our users access to a dynamic PPE is a given to keep them competitive.”

The integration of Loansifter and LendingPad brings cutting-edge technology to the market that keeps up with the evolution of mortgage lending. With a live, U.S.-based support team available in five different languages, and an extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well-suited to create a seamless experience for mutual clients, while upholding the core mission of providing an exceptional lending experience to their customers.

“Brokers make up an important part of the mortgage market and are striving to operate as efficiently as possible,” said Kevin McMahon, President of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. “Through this new LOS and PPE integration, brokers can streamline the process of accessing best execution wholesale pricing and deliver a modern lending experience to prospective customers, and ultimately, to close more rate competitive deals.”

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.