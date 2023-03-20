MORTGAGE MARKETING PLATFORM, ADUVO, INTEGRATES WITH LENDINGPAD

Right now, marketing your business is more important than ever. We are excited to offer a platform such as Aduvo through the LendingPad system to help our users on this venture.” — Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aduvo, a mortgage marketing automation solution, has announced it is now a fully integrated partner in the LendingPad marketplace. LendingPad is a modern, cloud-based loan origination system for brokers, bankers, and credit unions. LendingPad users who choose to sign up with Aduvo can utilize the cloud-based solution to automate manual communication processes such as loan status alert emails and text messages, marketing messages, lead nurturing, and more.

Envisioned by a team with over 20 years of mortgage experience, Aduvo was created with loan officers for loan officers to help them save time with automation. The two platforms seamlessly integrate by pushing LendingPad loan data into the Aduvo rules engine in real-time. This allows Aduvo to use that data to trigger automated text and email messages on behalf of the user.

“In planning for the launch of Aduvo, our team knew that a partnership with LendingPad would be a strategic move for our company,” said Aduvo Founder Josh Bopp. “We’re excited and thankful for the opportunity to offer LendingPad users a turnkey mortgage marketing automation solution that works seamlessly with the LendingPad LOS. We do not take this opportunity lightly and look forward to working hard to give LendingPad users a top-notch experience with Aduvo.”

“Technology in the mortgage space is developing rapidly. Partnering with Aduvo is another step closer to our goal of helping each LendingPad user scale their business and remain competitive in the lending space. Right now, marketing your business is more important than ever. We are excited to offer a platform such as Aduvo through the LendingPad system to help our users on this venture”, said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

LendingPad is dedicated to providing options to its user base that keep them competitive in today's market. In addition to automated loan status alerts, Aduvo offers users unlimited texting, unlimited email, pre-built templates, realtor and borrower content, and automated lead and post-close drip campaigns. Out of the box, Aduvo offers users ready-made content tailored specifically for the mortgage industry created by in-house marketing experts.

Another key feature of Aduvo is its simple pricing structure. “We want Aduvo to be cost-efficient for businesses of all sizes. Quite simply, originators sending out emails and texts pay, and all other users, such as processors and other admin staff, have access to Aduvo for free,” said Bopp. The Aduvo team is currently offering new users a 30-day free trial, and more information on pricing and more can be found at Aduvo.com.



About Aduvo

Automate the manual with Aduvo, turn-key marketing for busy mortgage professionals. Aduvo is inspired by the Latin word adiuvo which means to assist. Envisioned by a team with 20 years in the industry, Aduvo was created with loan officers for loan officers. Aduvo assists loan officers and their support teams with the daily manual tasks that when automated, allow time for focusing on other business needs. Aduvo seamlessly integrates with the user’s LOS so borrower data flows into Aduvo and the platform’s rules engine uses that data to trigger automated text and email messaging. Aduvo offers users the freedom to set it, forget it, and get back to the business of closing loans. Aduvo is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and is a Bronze Partner with Encompass®. For more information, visit www.aduvo.com, call 480-624-7088 or email sales@aduvo.com.



About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire’s Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.