Primary Website for Staten Island Home Listings Launches New Address
Staten Island Multiple Listing Service is top online destination when searching for a home in the borough
Throughout the United States, the local MLS provides the bedrock of information millions of people depend on to make smart real estate decisions.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS) is underscoring its value to local home sellers and homebuyers with the debut of its newly rebranded website: MLSsiny.com.
Dedicated to consumers, MLSsiny.com provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date public display of Staten Island home listings available.
By providing a centralized location where all real estate professionals can share information on properties, SIMLS helps to reduce duplication of efforts and ensure that all parties involved in a transaction have access to the same accurate information. MLSsiny.com is the resulting public resource of these efforts.
The website has been designed with the user experience in mind, making it easy to navigate, said Frank Reali, Staten Island MLS chairman of the board.
“When a homebuyer is looking at a listing on MLSsiny.com, the listing agent, company and contact information will be readily available. Visits to the site will not be disrupted by advertisements, which are a common disturbance on many real estate portals,” Reali explained.
As an organization, SIMLS is a hub through which more than 275 local real estate firms work on behalf of sellers and buyers to exchange information on properties for sale and for rent.
“Throughout the United States, the local MLS provides the bedrock of information millions of people depend on to make smart real estate decisions,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO and president of the Staten Island MLS. “The vast majority of home sales happen by real estate brokers and agents working together on the MLS, not because of portals, websites or apps.”
BENEFITING ALL PARTIES
Sellers benefit from the Staten Island MLS by receiving increased exposure to their property on the prime online location for Staten Island listings, and homebuyers benefit because they can obtain information about all Staten Island MLS-listed properties while working with only one Staten Island real estate professional who is a subscriber to the service.
“There are over 230 possible steps that need to take place during every successful real estate transaction; many of them involve advantageous reliance on a Multiple Listing Service,” said CEO Krueger. “Buyers and sellers can reach into this valuable resource by utilizing MLSsiny.com, and deeper access is available by working with a Realtor subscriber of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service.”
