Structuralia and the OAS launch a joint STEM scholarship program in the Caribbean
The opening on the 2023 call for applications for specialized master’s degrees in the fields of engineering, construction, energy, and new technologies.MADRID, SPAIN, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious online education school, Structuralia, in close collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) are pleased to announce the opening on the 2023 call for applications for specialized master’s degrees in the fields of engineering, construction, energy, and new technologies.
The primary objective of this program is to offer high-quality education opportunities to professionals in the Caribbean region who aim at improving their current skills and boost their professional careers. These scholarships cover 50% of the total tuition fee for master’s degrees in areas such as Project Management, BIM methodologies, Sustainability, Infrastructures, Construction, Renewable Energies, Cybersecurity, among many others.
A recent study conducted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, known as ECLAC, shows that pursuing graduate studies may significantly increase professional growth and the associated wages in Latin America. The results of this study especial apply to students of master’s degrees in any of the STEM disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), who would gain significant competitive advantage in comparison to those without specialized graduate studies.
“We feel very proud to launch this joint scholarship program in collaboration with the OAS,” said Juan Antonio Cuartero, Partner-Director of Structuralia. “We strongly believe that specialized education in the STEM disciplines is crucial for the development of the region, hence our commitment to offering equal opportunities to Caribbean professionals regardless of age, gender and nationality”.
All those interested in learning more about this scholarship program and the application requirements, for example, having permanent residence in any of the OAS member states, may have access to further information at https://becasoea.structuralia.com/. The deadline to submit applications is March 17th, 2023.
Visit our website: www.structuralia.com - https://becasoea.structuralia.com/
