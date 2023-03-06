Submit Release
Tony Roma’s Expands Partnership with REEF with a new location in North Miami

Our mission is to bring Tony Roma’s and our legendary ribs closer to even more guests around the world, and these are exciting times for our brands.”
— Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting).

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM, is expanding its partnership with REEF, the world's leading growth ecosystem for brands, with a new location in North Miami. The new location will serve customers through online orders and delivery apps, as well as customer pickup, giving guests in the North Miami area the convenience of ordering their favorite Tony Roma's dishes through their preferred delivery app.

This is the second Tony Roma’s REEF location to open in the Miami area, following the success of the first location in the Brickell area in May 2022. The North Miami location opened in early February and offers a wide range of customer favorites from the menu, including Tony Roma’s legendary Baby Back Ribs, Kickin’ Shrimp, and the Onion Loaf.

Ramon Bourgeois, the acting CEO of Tony Roma’s, said, "We are excited to expand our partnership with REEF and offer our customers in North Miami another convenient way to enjoy our delicious food. Our mission is to bring Tony Roma’s and our legendary ribs closer to even more guests around the world, and these are exciting times for our brands."

Customers in Miami can now order Tony Roma’s through getREEF.com or their favorite food delivery option. Tony Roma's continues to expand its reach through new restaurant locations, REEF hub locations, and its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers, which recently opened in Tampa, FL.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.

About REEF:

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team that’s over 15,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re main the place you live, the place you love to be.

Alicia Laszewski
Brand Ethos
+1 954-683-7189
email us here

