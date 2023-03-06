Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 375,535 in the last 365 days.

17TH meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission

17TH meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission

06/03/2023

47

Today, on March 6, 2023, the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission on Trade-economic, Scientific-technical and Cultural Cooperation was held in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen part of the meeting was attended by the heads of ministries and departments of the country headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B. Atdaev; the Uzbek delegation was headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Zh. Khodzhaev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

It was emphasized that regular and constructive negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are an effective impetus for the further development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations on various aspects of interstate cooperation.

The meeting participants stated the need to further strengthen the partnership on priority issues of cooperation, primarily in the transport and logistics sector, in the oil and gas, chemical and electric power industries, in the field of agriculture and environmental protection.

Contacts in the field of scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were noted as the most important aspects of bilateral partnership.

As a result of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, the relevant Protocol was signed.

You just read:

17TH meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more