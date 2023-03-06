17TH meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission

06/03/2023

Today, on March 6, 2023, the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Uzbek Commission on Trade-economic, Scientific-technical and Cultural Cooperation was held in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen part of the meeting was attended by the heads of ministries and departments of the country headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan B. Atdaev; the Uzbek delegation was headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Zh. Khodzhaev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

It was emphasized that regular and constructive negotiations between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are an effective impetus for the further development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations on various aspects of interstate cooperation.

The meeting participants stated the need to further strengthen the partnership on priority issues of cooperation, primarily in the transport and logistics sector, in the oil and gas, chemical and electric power industries, in the field of agriculture and environmental protection.

Contacts in the field of scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were noted as the most important aspects of bilateral partnership.

As a result of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, the relevant Protocol was signed.