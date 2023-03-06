Custom Computer Specialists voted Best Computer Services and Best Cyber Security Firm for the second year in a row
For two years in a row, Custom Computer Specialists has been voted Best Computer Services and Best Cyber Security in the Best of LI contest.
We are thrilled that our clients and others in the community recognize us for the great work we do to support the critical technology needs of our clients.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, announced today that the organization has again been voted Best Computer Services and Best Cyber Security in the Bethpage Best of Long Island contest for the second year in a row. Custom also won Best Computer Services in the 2020 contest.
— Jay Whitchurch
"I am excited and honored to once again be voted the Best Computer Services and Best Cyber Security Firm on Long Island,” said Jay Whitchurch, Custom’s CEO. “We consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve so many great clients on Long Island and beyond and we are thrilled that our clients and others in the community recognize us for the great work we do to support the critical technology needs of our clients.
Organizations throughout our region are falling victim to cyberattacks, and are turning to Custom for assistance with their prevention, remediation and recovery plans. This assistance includes the combination of our cyber and technology services. This award is an affirmation of the trust Long Islander’s place in our amazing cyber and technology services teams.”
More than a million votes were tallied for Long Island’s favorites in the Best of LI 2023 contest, which is conducted each year by Schneps Media, and sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. This award is highly sought after because it is an affirmation from the community that the winning organizations are the best in their field.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both public- and private-sector clients. While Custom provides technology solutions and services for core software, managed services, IT consulting, cyber security, cloud, and network design and implementation, our simple goal is to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they need to be. Founded in 1979, Custom’s vast knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of educational institutions (K-12 and Higher Ed), healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies across the Northeast.
With main offices in Hauppauge, NY and Lincoln, RI, Custom has hundreds of employees across the Northeast. We strongly believe in Right People, Right Results. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned Custom the numerous awards and distinctions: CRN North America “Elite 150” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
