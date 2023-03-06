E3 Association Launches New Aviation Division Dedicated to Driving Growth through New Brand Experiences
E3 Aviation Association is a new division poised to accelerate the aviation industry which will inspire and serve pilot and enthusiast communities for growthMIAMI, FL, US, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 Aviation Association announced today the creation of their new division, titled E3 Aviation Association. The new brand and division are dedicated to being the next-generation aviation community and platform for pilots and aviation enthusiasts to discover, collaborate and grow together, regardless of what they fly or what their aviation interests are.
E3 launches dynamic brands that curate year-round communities through face-to-face and digital experiences. E3 Aviation is loaded with online tools, aviation product discounts, entertaining media, live expert calls and webinars, digital magazine, education, regional fly-ins and member meet-ups, online courses and lessons, an interactive mobile app, access to national events and conferences, and gives members the ultimate community of like-minded people. E3 continues to build upon the company's broader capabilities across a diverse portfolio of brands and benefits with an immense amount of value to members that span across the United States. E3 Aviation Association specifically will focus on making pilots and enthusiasts better, safer, better supported, and more entertained.
"We will harness the power of discovery, innovation, education, and entertainment to help us pioneer into new and emerging markets while driving empowerment and growth within our industries and divisions," said Joshua Volpe, E3's Vice President of Marketing. "The formation of E3 Aviation Association not only serves as our opportunity to uncover new ways to create value and advancement for our members but underscores E3’s commitment to supporting the brands and industries we serve and the communities in which we operate."
E3 Aviation has it all and brings industry professionals, military, students, and general aviation together in one aviation community... and helps the entire community save a ton of money while doing it.
“Our primary focus is on results-based resources, engaging media, growing a community with online and in-person events with outstanding and entertaining online content, helping people save money on all kinds of products, and providing an outstanding member experience for all aviators,” said Brian Johnson, E3’s President, and Founder. “Ultimately, our goal is to drive growth by creating dynamic brands that represent the emerging communities and industries around us. For E3 Aviation, that means we set the standard in creating greatness in peoples' lives through their aviation passion. From Cubs to twin pistons, to turbo-props, to P51s and fighter jets, our content continues to span the spectrum of the aviation world.”
For the official launch month, E3 Aviation Association is allowing people to become Founding Members for a limited amount of time in March. As a Founding Member, you get special treatment with your Founder status. From perks to front-of-the-line opportunities and special Founder-Only content and calls. Founder status and benefits also give you things such as:
● Special Pricing
● Additional Industry Partner Discounts
● Founder-Only Events & Online Events
● Founder Concierge Access
● Founder Merchandise & Badges
● Founder Luggage Tag
As an E3 Member, you will also be automatically invited to join E3, the team, and other members at the private VIP tent right on the flight line at SUN 'n FUN 2023, which is one of the biggest aviation expos in the country. E3 Aviation Association members get to watch the filming of podcasts and tv shows with the founders on stage, enjoy the airshow right from the main flight line in the E3 Aviation private tent and seating area, meet and greet with Ambassadors, enjoy food and drinks, and so much more.
