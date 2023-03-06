Clean Group Launches Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning company, is proud to announce the launch of its services in Sydney, NSW. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Clean Group provides reliable and professional cleaning services to businesses of all sizes.

Clean Group is committed to providing exceptional commercial cleaning services in Sydney. The company offers a wide range of cleaning solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. From offices and schools to retail spaces and medical facilities, Clean Group has the expertise and resources to provide high-quality cleaning services that meet and exceed expectations.

Some of the services provided by Clean Group in Sydney, NSW, include:

Office Cleaning: Clean Group provides daily, weekly, or monthly office cleaning services that help maintain a clean and healthy work environment.

Carpet Cleaning: Clean Group uses advanced cleaning techniques to remove dirt, stains, and odors from carpets, leaving them looking and smelling fresh.

Window Cleaning: Clean Group provides professional window cleaning services that help businesses maintain a clean and attractive appearance.

Strata Cleaning: Clean Group provides comprehensive strata cleaning services for apartment buildings, condominiums, and other multi-unit properties.

COVID-19 Cleaning: Clean Group provides specialized COVID-19 cleaning services that help businesses maintain a safe and healthy environment for their employees and customers.

"Clean Group is excited to launch our commercial cleaning services in Sydney, NSW," said Suji Siv, the CEO of Clean Group. "We understand the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy work environment, and our team of experienced cleaners is committed to providing high-quality services that meet the unique needs of each client. We look forward to serving businesses throughout Sydney and building long-lasting relationships with our clients."

Clean Group is committed to using environmentally friendly cleaning products and techniques that are safe for employees, customers, and the environment. The company also offers flexible scheduling options to ensure that cleaning services are performed at a time that is convenient for the client.

For more information about Clean Group's commercial cleaning services in Sydney, NSW, visit their website at https://www.clean-group.com.au/commercial-cleaning-sydney/.

Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
02 81889018 ext.
email us here
Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

