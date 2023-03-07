IoT Security Conference Track Added to IoT Tech Expo Programme
An Applied IoT Security conference track has been added to the IoT Tech Expo North America as it expands its conference programme.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Applied IoT Security conference track has been added to the IoT Tech Expo North America as it expands its conference programme. The conference, scheduled to take place in Santa Clara, California, on May 17-18, 2023, will feature a diverse range of IoT security specialists who will share their knowledge and insights about the latest developments in intelligent building security, supply chain security, data, device security and much more.
The Applied IoT Security track is expected to draw a significant number of visitors interested in discovering the most recent IoT Security innovations, and ways of using them to stimulate growth in their businesses. Applied IoT Security conference track speakers include:
• Braja Krishna Das, Lead Engineer: IoT, Innovation, Advanced Analytics, Starbucks
• Stevie Rhim, Senior Platform Product Manager, Abbott
• Christopher Witbracht, Global Director, Technology & Security, Anheuser-Busch InBev
"We are excited to bring the Applied IoT Security track to the IoT Tech Expo program in Santa Clara. We believe that this new track will be a valuable addition to our program, providing attendees with an opportunity to gain insights from top IoT experts and learn about the latest security trends."
– Lia Richards, Head of Conference at TechEx Events
Featured sessions include:
• Locking Down Intelligent Building Security
• Supply Chain and IoT Security Management
• The Ins and Outs of Device Security
• The State of IoT Device Security in Key Industries
• Data Volume & IoT Security
• Building a Robust Cyber Security Strategy, an IoT Perspective
• Embracing Zero Trust
In addition to the Applied IoT Security track, the IoT Tech Expo North America program will also feature an exhibition hall showcasing the latest IoT solutions, as well as a VIP networking party at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.
Registration for IoT Tech Expo North America is now open, with early bird pricing available for a limited time. Free expo tickets will provide you access to the Applied IoT Security and Accelerating IoT conference tracks as well as the exhibition floor.
For more information about the expo and the Applied IoT Security track, visit: www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica
