Advanced Geophysics Inc. Announces It Is Seeking Mineral Exploration Alliances at PDAC 2023, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Geophysics Inc. is seeking alliances with Mining companies at PDAC 2023 for its airborne RaptorFTEM™ hybrid time domain electromagnetic exploration surveys.
With Transport Canada's STC approvals for our RaptorFTEM™ systems, we are officially open for business and ready to demonstrate how useful our time domain systems are for a large number of resources in the mining industry.
We will be attending PDAC on Monday March 6, and Tuesday March 7th and available for meetings. One of our primary goals at this stage is to create compelling case studies demonstrating the efficacy of the RaptorFTEM™ systems in the mineral exploration sector, whether new exploration or re-flies of previously produced mine sites looking to discover ore body extensions or for environmental monitoring.
#PDAC2023 #miningindustry #timedomain #geophysics #goldmining
About Advanced Geophysics Inc.
Advanced Geophysics Inc. is a supplier of Airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Exploration Systems. Our Premiere RaptorFTEM™ hybrid systems offer unparalleled resolution into the subsurface with our Patent Pending Technology that allows unprecedented geological mapping.
We will be attending PDAC 2023 – contact us to arrange a meeting.
Contact Information
Email: info@advancedgeophysics.ca
Canada: +1 705 482 8898
United States: +1 440 689 8898
Website: https://advancedgeophysics.com
Joe Miller
Advanced Geophysics Inc.
+1 705-482-8898
