Advanced Geophysics Seeks Strategic Global Alliances For Their RaptorFTEM™ hybrid Time Domain Electromagnetic Systems

time domain electromagnetic surveys

We are interested in any opportunities that will demonstrate the efficacy of our time domain systems in mining, environment, and other applications.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Geophysics Inc. announces that is seeking strategic global alliances in various sectors.

Exploration Alliances

Our goal is to create compelling case studies for our RaptorFTEM™ technologies. Our ideal partners will be operators who have short-term drilling plans. We are interested in any opportunities that will demonstrate the efficacy of our time domain systems.

For miners we would like to take inferred mineral resources, through our data and subsequent drilling to measured mineral resources or prove up ore body extensions that were missed during previous surveys and drilling.

For shallow oil plays our ideal partner is someone who has a well with some production and wants to extend that production and map out their oil pool.

For environmental partners we are interested municipal or government partners who wish to monitor waste containment, or mining/oil partners who wish to monitor tailings ponds.

Global Licensing Alliances

Advanced Geophysics Inc. is interested in offering licensing opportunities in limited geographic areas for our RaptorFTEM™ hybrid systems. Contact us for details and opportunities.

Educational Alliances

Advanced Geophysics Inc. is looking to partner with Educational institutions to enhance the understanding of time domain geophysics and its applications. We will be able to supply data for experimentation, curriculum, and scientific investigations.

About Advanced Geophysics Inc.

Advanced Geophysics Inc. is a supplier of Airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Exploration Systems. Our Premiere RaptorFTEM™ hybrid systems offer unparalleled resolution into the subsurface with our Patent Pending Technology that allows unprecedented geological mapping.

We will be attending PDAC 2023 – contact us to arrange a meeting.

Contact Information

Email: info@advancedgeophysics.ca
Canada: +1 705 482 8898
United States: +1 440 689 8898
Website: https://advancedgeophysics.com

Joe Miller
Advanced Geophysics Inc.
+1 705-482-8898
email us here

