Advanced Geophysics, an Airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Sensing Company Will be Attending PDAC 2023
We are seeking exploration alliances, global licensing alliances, and educational alliances. See website for further details. Contact us to arrange a meeting.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Geophysics Inc. announces that it will be attending PDAC 2023 in Toronto Ontario Canada.
As announced previously, we are seeking strategic global alliances as we build our portfolio of case studies to showcase the efficacy of our RaptorFTEM™ hybrid airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Systems.
About Advanced Geophysics Inc.
Advanced Geophysics Inc. is a supplier of Airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic Exploration Systems. Our Premiere RaptorFTEM™ hybrid systems offer unparalleled resolution into the subsurface with our Patent Pending Technology that allows unprecedented geological mapping.
