The All Things Purpose Seminar Takes Over Atlanta
Three powerful women speak to the masses about mastering one’s purpose and leveraging power from within
"If you've been looking for purpose, then look no further. Expand your thinking, become unstoppable, and experience new possibilities”ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the type of seminar that will have all attendees walking away with a clear direction, positive self-reflection, and insight into what to do once a goal has been reached. It’s perfect for the season of Spring which is synonymous with renewal.
— Kim Wilson
Kim Wilson, CEO of Step N2 Purpose, has created a beautiful and uplifting process to help streamline self-mastery and purposeful thinking. As human beings, we all yearn for meaning and purpose in our lives. We want to feel fulfilled and happy, and we want to make a positive impact on the world around us. However, finding our purpose is not always a straightforward path. Wilson has put together the ACTS process which involves the steps needed to seamlessly put together an action plan of success. Attendees will learn about this and be guided on how to make the process work in their own lives. Finding ones purpose requires self-reflection, exploration, and a willingness to embrace change and uncertainty. Wilson and her team take the reigns and guide you along the way.
Wilson says, “If you've been looking for purpose, then look no further. Expand your thinking, become unstoppable, and experience new possibilities at the All Things Purpose Seminar Saturday, April 15th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss it."
Coach Krystal Henry and Author Sonya Smith will also be sharing their amazing stories of success and how finding their own purpose helped to solidify their individual positions as powerful women entrepreneurs.
Publicist Desirae L. Benson says, “Finding your purpose is not always a smooth journey. You may face obstacles and setbacks along the way. Don't be discouraged by failure – instead, use it as an opportunity to learn and grow. It’s so important to stay open to new ideas and experiences. This seminar will propel attendees to do just that and do it in a way that empowers them.”
Although the All Things Purpose seminar is geared to helping someone put their best foot forward, your purpose is a lifelong journey. It requires patience, perseverance, and a willingness to keep learning and growing. By taking the time to attend this powerful seminar with women who have been through a multitude of experiences, their stories will help you reflect on your values and passions, while exploring different opportunities, and staying open to new experiences. Walk away with a new sense of purpose and meaning in your life that brings you joy and fulfillment.
We look forward to your attendance. Bring a friend and tell a friend! We are coming together on PURPOSE to get YOU into position to prosper and fulfill your destiny! This 1 day event is full of empowerment, networking, vendors and more!! Get your tickets NOW!
Ticket Link: http://bit.ly/40C7qgk
