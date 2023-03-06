“Ivan D. Ray, Social Media Influencer, joins former Death Row Artist, Danny Boy Steward, at Album Release Party”
And Snoop Dogg said dam nephew, this a hot one.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE FROM: TW Marketing Agency
— Danny Boy Steward
Former Death Row recording artist Danny Boy Steward celebrated the release of his latest album, "Black Heart," at an exclusive album release party On February 14, 2023. The event, held at a trendy nightclub in Chicago’s Motor Row called “Baseline” 2239 S. Michigan Avenue. It drew a host of music industry insiders, and fans of the iconic artist.
Steward, known for his distinctive voice and soulful R&B style, was on hand to meet and greet attendees. Ivan D. Ray, Chicago’s Social Media Influencer, was also in attendance along with Chicago Poet Laureate Nominee kweisi gharreau, to show their support for the artist.
The album, which was produced by Chicago’s Super Producer Frederick “Toxic” Taylor whose resume includes, Twista, Keyshia Cole, Monica, Jamie Fox, Charlie Wilson and T-Pain, to name a few.
This album has been eagerly anticipated by fans and music critics alike. Steward’s signature sound, combined with his unique vocal style, have once again captivated audiences and made this latest release a must-have for music lovers.
The release of "Black Heart" marks a triumphant return to the music scene for Steward.
