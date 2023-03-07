International Marketing Icon Kwai Chi Joins Elbaite as Marketing Director

Award winning Youtuber and International Marketing Icon Kwai Chi Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange

Award-winning marketer and YouTube sensation, Kwai Chi joins Elbaite as Marketing Director, fuelling global expansion rumours.

We are confident Kwai will take our brand to new heights and connect with our customers in even more meaningful ways.” — Mortaza Tollo

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne, Australia: Self-custody crypto exchange Elbaite has appointed award-winning marketer Kwai Chi as its new Marketing Director, sparking global expansion rumours for the Australian tech startup. Founded in 2017 by siblings Mortaza and Samira Tollo, Elbaite http://www.elbaite.com/ provides a secure and user-friendly platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies that puts users in complete control of their financial assets.

From humble beginnings as a successful social media influencer, Chi became one of YouTube's first creative partners and worked across multiple social media platforms, gaining millions of impressions monthly with over 100k online followers. Chi then took his skills into the corporate world and has 2 decades of experience in leading successful teams. Chi has created award-winning international campaigns, including trending UN’s COP24 worldwide with David Attenborough and launching the Intuit Mailchimp brand in the UK, making him the ideal candidate to lead Elbaite's marketing initiatives towards global expansion.

Among Chi's many awards, his standout achievements include Cannes Gold & Silver Lions, Drum B2B Chair Award, , Campaign Magazine Top 10 Facebook Campaigns, and TikTok's End of Year Review. He was also named as one of MediaWeek's 30 under 30.

Mortaza Tollo, Co-founder and CEO of Elbaite said "With Kwai's proven track record of success and innovative thinking, we are confident he will take our brand to new heights and connect with our customers in even more meaningful ways. We are excited to have Kwai lead our marketing efforts and look forward to seeing the impact he will make."

In response, Kwai Chi said "I'm excited to be joining Elbaite and leading the company's marketing initiatives, I look forward to helping the company achieve its goals of global expansion while building a talented and high-performing team."

About Elbaite: Elbaite is Australia's leading self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, a revolutionary peer-to-peer platform allowing users to buy and sell crypto directly from their own wallet. The platform does not hold users' crypto at any point in the transaction process, ensuring complete security and control over their assets. Elbaite was founded after the co-founders fell victim to several exchange hacks, driving them to develop a safer and more secure way to trade cryptocurrency. Elbaite is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency among Australians by providing a reliable, trustworthy, and secure exchange platform.