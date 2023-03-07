Axim Geospatial Receives Esri’s Cloud System Implementation Award for Exceptional Achievement
SUN PRAIRIE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axim Geospatial, an NV5 Company (Axim) is proud to announce receipt of Esri’s Cloud System Implementation award. The award recognizes Axim’s enablement of customer success through comprehensive implementation of the ArcGIS system in the cloud. The award was announced at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4-6, 2023.
Axim brings cloud solutions to solve customer challenges across markets. Notably, Axim has supported the U.S. Navy IGI&S with their cloud migration activity, architected Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s GIS transition to the cloud, and implemented the Georgia Geospatial Information Office’s enterprise GIS in the cloud. Customers rely on Axim’s cloud capabilities, including discovery, design, architecting, and implementation, as well as robust managed services. Across federal government, state and local government, and commercial markets, customers have leveraged Axim’s cloud expertise for applications from facility and asset management, to climate change resilience, critical infrastructure, utilities, and national security.
Axim has held the Esri Platinum Partner status in the Esri Partner Network since 2010 and maintains seven Esri specialty designations, including the ArcGIS Cloud Services designation. Axim’s staff are experienced and maintain key certifications across all major cloud platforms. The award further recognizes Axim as providing innovative and creative cloud solutions using Esri ArcGIS software.
“Esri congratulates Axim Geospatial on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with Axim to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers.”
“We are proud to be recognized by Esri and their global customer base as a world leader in deploying Esri’s tech stack in cloud environments. That combination provides our customers with an ability to scale and ultimately solve the complex problems facing them.” – Paul Braun, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Axim.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.
About Axim Geospatial, an NV5 Company
Axim Geospatial’s mission is to use our expertise to provide clarity and solutions to help our clients solve the world’s national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. We are the largest singular provider of end-to-end geospatial services and solutions in the U.S., empowering our clients to make the world a smarter, safer, and better place for us to live. Our core competencies include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics, and professional services. Our clients include national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial, and environmental organizations. Axim operates out of offices nationwide. www.aximgeo.com
