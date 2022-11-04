Submit Release
Axim Geospatial Wins Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Delivery Order on NGA’s Economic Indicator Monitoring IDIQ

Axim provides Structured Observation Management (SOM) using SAR and AI/ML tools to efficiently monitor locations throughout the world.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axim Geospatial, LLC (Axim) has been awarded a delivery order on the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s (NGA) EIM contract vehicle. EIM monitors regional activity to understand economic and trade trends influencing government and military capabilities worldwide. The five-year, IDIQ contract has a $30 million ceiling.

This delivery order uses SAR data over areas of interest to detect, classify, and monitor change detection of transportation assets and equipment. SAR technology affords the GEOINT community the ability to monitor locations regardless of local illumination and weather. Supporting Axim are key partners ICEYE, US INC and SpaceKnow, Inc, providing commercial SAR and object detection capabilities, both leaders of their respective fields.

“This delivery order represents a critical step in using commercial solutions to monitor transportation assets and regional economic activities at various locations throughout the world in a timely manner.” – Jeremiah Johnson, Vice President. “Processing of satellite SAR data using AI/ML analytic techniques provides our customer timely insights into economic activities at locations across the globe.”

