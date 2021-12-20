Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,902 in the last 365 days.

Continental Mapping Consultants Awarded NGA’s Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) IDIQ with $30M Ceiling

Continental Mapping Logo

EIM Contract Vehicle Sources Mission Support with Data and Geospatial Analysis

SUN PRAIRIE, WISCONSIN, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC (Continental Mapping) has been awarded the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) contract vehicle. The contract enables NGA to monitor economic activity in support of its mission to understand economic and trade trends that affect economic and military capabilities worldwide. The five-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a $30 million ceiling.

Continental Mapping will provide an array of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) products and/or services from unclassified commercial GEOINT with a particular emphasis on commercial analytic services within five areas of interest: Objects of Economic Significance, High Cadence Transportation Network Improvement Data, Infrastructure Monitoring, Natural Resources, and Human Elements (such as shifts in population). Products and services will leverage Structured Observation Management (SOM) and various commercial techniques to deliver NGA “analyst ready” insights that reflect economic fluctuations. This regularly updated intelligence, in combination with other sources, is critical to national security through helping NGA understand changes to economic and military capabilities worldwide.

“The EIM contract affords us the opportunity to positively impact NGA’s mission by bringing innovative capabilities including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models, nontraditional GEOINT sources, and analytical models to NGA,” says Dave Hart, CEO. “EIM also expands our already strong footprint of prime contracts with NGA.”

About Continental Mapping

Continental Mapping, GISinc, and TSG Solutions have merged to become the largest pure-play geospatial services and solutions firm in North America. Together they solve where, when, and what questions, geospatially. As an Esri Platinum Business Partner and Cityworks Platinum Partner, they deliver the data, applications, and enterprise systems that provide a decisive advantage. From safety and security to infrastructure and engineering, and anywhere in between, they bring over 30 years of experience guiding clients to achieve their mission by understanding their challenges, providing right fit solutions, while being their trusted partner along the way. Learn more at http://www.continentalmapping.com and http://www.gisinc.com.

Paul Braun
Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC
+1 888-815-3327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

You just read:

Continental Mapping Consultants Awarded NGA’s Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) IDIQ with $30M Ceiling

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.