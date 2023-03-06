Get Ready for Spring with the Latest Update of "Eroica", the Mobile Turn-Based RPG

SEOUL, SEOUL, KOREA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile game developer and publisher, 4:33 (FourThirtyThree.Inc.), announced that the popular mobile turn-based RPG ‘Eroica’ is proceeding with the Spring Celebration update.

With this update, ‘Eroica’ launches the new update ‘Every Day Touch Sakura,’ allowing adventurers to collect Sakura leaves by playing the game and obtain various in-game rewards by the amount of Sakura leaves collected. Adventurers can also obtain elemental hearts, miracle skill books, and more by entering Eroica every day, and when entering consecutively, adventurers can acquire wing botos through the new daily season check-in board ‘Spring Celebration Season Attendance.’

A new 3-star hero, Amil (Grass/Mage), will also be available during the Pick-Up period, which offers adventurers a high probability of summoning Amil. Amil’s exclusive Pre-Core can be purchased in the Mileage shop. Additionally, the popular 3-star hero Beach Flower Xenia (Light, Mage) will be available in the rerun Pick-Up summon.

The Guild system, a new content feature, will be updated in this Spring Celebration update. Users can enjoy the game with other users in the Guild System and engage in various guild activities beyond simply strengthening friendships.

To add to the excitement, Eroica is proceeding with an Art Contest with a total of $1500 in awards. Adventurers who are interested can check the details in Eroica official Facebook and in-game notice.

"Eroica" is a captivating mobile turn-based RPG that blends elements of sci-fi and fantasy. The game features over 50 alluring characters, and follows the journey of a high school student who is summoned to the Isekai world.

Developed by Funter Studio of FourThirtyThree Inc., the renowned RPG development studio behind "Epic Chronicle" and "Epic Hearts," "Eroica" offers a distinct and original gaming experience that includes classic and retro sensibilities, colorful animation, engaging storylines, adventure puzzles across various fields, and strategic combat systems.

‘Eroica’ is available for free download in App Store and Google Play.

Eroica Official Facebook: https://facebook.com/eroicaglobal

Eroica Download Link: https://app.adjust.com/yo3emvs

Eroica Official Youtube: Eroica - YouTube

Fan Discord: https://discord.gg/DKHUFRbNuu