Yatti Breeze is gearing up to release her highly anticipated mixtape “Goat Language” Vol. 1

Goat Language- Yatti Breeze

“Goat Language” Vol. 1 is slated to be released on March 24, 2023

VIRGINIA, USA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina native, Yatti Breeze found writing poems which later translated into writing music at a very young age. Hailing from the South, Yatti was musically influenced by Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, and Virginia’s Missy Elliot. Starting her music career in 2014, Yatti wasn't focused solely on her craft at the time which led to her taking a pause on her career. In 2022 Yatti released her debut single “Shorts”, after taking a hiatus from music.

Since her debut release, Yatti has had no intention to let up on consistent releases, while putting in some major work breaking barriers with each business venture. In 2023 Yatti Breeze tends to focus solely on expanding her brand’s credibility and growth. Her EP “Goat Language” Vol. 1, is slated to be released in late March, being her first full length project. The project consists of melodic, hard rap & trap rhythms making this EP an example of Yatti's versatility. Yatti has recently been creating a buzz within her local area, wether its doing back to back shows, releasing new music for her fans to engage in, staying consistent on social media updating her fans on new drops, or previewing unreleased music. Yatti Breeze has shown her talent with her distinctive sound being showcased in this EP “Goat Language” Vol. 1 which is slated to be released on March 24th.

