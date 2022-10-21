Submit Release
Long Beach native, WB23min Gom3z Official Music Video “I’m B23min Tho” slated to be released on Nov. 4th

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach native, WB23min Gom3z has become a familiar face in the music industry. Coming from a hard background, being introduced and exposed to gang affiliation at a young age wasnt easy for Gom3z. In 2005 being only 16 yrs old at the time, Gom3z found his passion and was in no time already recording music. Taking some time away from music in early 2021, while focusing on his artistic creativity, he then found a new talent designing his own clothing and styling family members & friends. Fast forward to 2022 after his haitus, WB23min has made it clear that he is here to stay and will be releasing consistently.

The highly anticipated music video “I’m B23min Tho”, has been creating controversy on when the video will be released. WB23min has announced the release date and is slated to be released on November 4th.

For more updates on WB23min Gom3z follow him on social media below.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wb23min
Twitter: https://twitter.com/willi3b33min
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/wi11ie
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/willi3b33min/

Kamyrn perez
Fye Music Entertainment
+1 323-394-7646
email us here

For now you can check out his recent “Onn Thee Wayy” B23MIN GOM3Z (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

You just read:

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


